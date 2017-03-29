Was Conor McGregor’s Ultra-Rare Lamborghini Huracan Towed In Dublin?

Share this:

Nobody, no matter how much they or their car is worth, is safe from getting their vehicle towed. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGegor might have found that out the hard way.

A fan tweeted a picture at McGregor on Tuesday showing the fighter’s Lamborghini Huracan Avio on the back of a flatbed truck in Dublin.

@JOEdotie @TheNotoriousMMA Its not everyday you see a Lamborghini on the back of a tow truck in Dublin pic.twitter.com/04XmBOZyJv — Ronan Connolly (@RockyRua) March 28, 2017

The Twitter user knew the limited-edition Huracan is McGregor’s because he posted a picture of it on Saturday, announcing he’s partnering with H.R. Owens to establish a dealer network and import various luxury and exotic cars to Ireland. Even without the license plate number, it would have been easy to know whose car was on the truck due to its rarity.

This Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of it's kind in Ireland! We are in the process of building a network here where we will bring multiple high end luxury motor vehicles on to Irish shores for sale and supply! Our roads will look very different in years to come and it starts NOW! Check them out and stay tuned! We are only just warming up with this beast! Something BIG is coming! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Not only is McGregor’s the only Avio in all of Ireland, but it’s also one of just 250 examples in existence. Given the Lamborghini’s extremely limited production volume, it’s unclear whether McGregor actually had to pick it up from an impound, or if it was traveling on the flatbed to prevent racking up too many miles.

