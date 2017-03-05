Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Confident Tony Romo Won’t Sign With Rival Team

Share this:

Tweet







With the new NFL league year set to kick off in just a few short days, one of the primary topics of conversation will be Tony Romo.

It’s expected that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will be moving on, either by trade or release. While we’ll have to wait and see where Romo will be playing in 2017, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes it won’t be with one of Dallas’ rivals.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Jones expects the decision will be beneficial to both Romo and the Cowboys.

Jerry confident Romo wont sign w/ rival: "It's implied we will work in the best way we can for the mutual interest of Tony and the Cowboys." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2017

Jerry Jones on Tony Romo's future: "When you've got a situation like we got, we'll do the do-right rule. We have that kind of relationship." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2017

Jones’ comments come just one day after Ian Rapoport reported a rumored three-team deal involving the Cowboys, Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers, in which Romo would wind up in the nation’s capital.

Judging by Jones’ stance, as well as the convoluted nature of the deal, it’s hard to imagine that the transaction would be executed. In theory, Dallas shipping Romo to a team within its division does not make much sense.

There is certainly risk with taking on Romo. He turns 37 on April 21 and has proven to be injury prone. However, this year’s free-agent quarterback class is mediocre at best, and a QB-needy team could be desperate for a proven signal caller.

With skilled weapons and a strong offensive line, Romo could be worth taking a chance on.

Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images