Creighton Vs. Villanova Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Final Online

Nothing goes better with March than the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

The latest installment will come to an end Saturday night with No. 2 Villanova and Creighton facing off for the conference championship, a title Villanova has won twice before, one of which was in 2015. Both teams will be dancing come NCAA Tournament time, but there’s still plenty to play for at MSG.

Here’s how you can watch the Big East Tournament final online.

When: Saturday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

