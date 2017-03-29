Cristiano Ronaldo’s Airport Statue Looks Nothing Like Soccer Superstar

Let’s hope Cristiano Ronaldo accept a draw.
On the one hand, Madeira, Portugal, honored the soccer superstar Wednesday by re-naming its airport after its most famous son. On the other hand, the ceremony included the unveiling of a statue, which bears little likeness to Ronaldo himself.
The internet has panned the bronze bust, and Agence France-Presse’s Tom Williams reminds us this is the second statue mishap involving Ronaldo.
Nevertheless, Ronaldo will keep scoring goals for a few more years, and someone else undoubtedly will build him another statue.
Let’s hope the third, fourth of fifth time is a charm.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
