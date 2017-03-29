Cristiano Ronaldo’s Airport Statue Looks Nothing Like Soccer Superstar

Share this:

Let’s hope Cristiano Ronaldo accept a draw.

On the one hand, Madeira, Portugal, honored the soccer superstar Wednesday by re-naming its airport after its most famous son. On the other hand, the ceremony included the unveiling of a statue, which bears little likeness to Ronaldo himself.

The plaque paying triple to Cristiano Ronaldo and his copper statue outside the new Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Madeira. pic.twitter.com/zGxUh6XCYW — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) March 29, 2017

So this statue of Cristiano Ronaldo is… different 😂 pic.twitter.com/vXA3V37bDL — James (@JCraggSport) March 29, 2017

The internet has panned the bronze bust, and Agence France-Presse’s Tom Williams reminds us this is the second statue mishap involving Ronaldo.

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

Nevertheless, Ronaldo will keep scoring goals for a few more years, and someone else undoubtedly will build him another statue.

Let’s hope the third, fourth of fifth time is a charm.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images