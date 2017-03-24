Cubs’ Jake Arrieta Crushes Longest-Ever Measured Home Run By Pitcher

Share this:

If you heard Jake Arrieta broke a record, you’d probably assume it was something accomplished on the mound.

However, the Chicago Cubs pitcher made history at the plate Thursday when he blasted the longest-ever measured home run by a pitcher in MLB history at 465 feet.

Arrieta’s dinger came during the Cubs spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, off of 2009 American League Cy Young winner Zack Greinke.

You can see Arrieta’s tape-measure shot in the video below.

Arrieta’s round-tripper was crushed so far, it would have been one of the 25 longest home runs hit in the majors last season.

While the home run distance certainly is a noteworthy feat, the fact that Arrieta went yard isn’t very surprising. The Cubs ace has hit two home runs in the past two seasons and is considered one of the best hitting pitchers in baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images