Cubs’ World Series Victory Becoming Movie Based On David Ross’ Memoirs

The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years when they came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Indians in a dramatic Game 7.

And now the Cubs’ World Series victory will be getting the Hollywood treatment.

That’s right, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Radar Films is developing a movie based on catcher David Ross’ memoirs, “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.” The memoir is written by Ross and sportswriter Don Yaeger and will be released May 9.

Ross announced before the year that the 2016 season would be his final one in a professional uniform, and it certainly was one for the history books.

The 40-year-old Ross became the oldest player to hit a home run in a Game 7 of the World Series when he took Andrew Miller deep during the sixth inning.

Ross’ 15-year MLB career came to an end in storybook fashion, and his impact on the Cubs’ World Series run can’t be overstated.

This really was a no-brainer for Hollywood.

There’s no telling when the movie will hit the big screen but it’s sure to be a must-see.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images