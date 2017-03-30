Czech Pilot Brings His Flying Car On Coffee Run, Then Takes To Skies

Share this:

For most people, flying cars feel more like science fiction than reality. Other people, however, already are using the futuristic vehicles for practical purposes.

A video uploaded to YouTube recently by Jaroslav Jindra shows Pavel Brezina, a Czech pilot and product manager at AGN Systems — according to Flying Magazine — taking a flying car though the streets of Prague. The vehicle, named the Auto Gyro Cavalon, was designed by AGN Systems. Brezina, however, modified the car, eventually renaming it the Gyrodrive.

As you’ll see, the Gyrodrive is pretty convenient both on the ground, and in the air.

The Gyrodrive is a force to be reckoned with in the skies, but not so much on the ground. When flying, the vehicle can reach speeds just shy of 112 mph, according to Flying Magazine. When driving on the street, though, it tops out at around 25 mph.

It might not be long before the Gyrodrive has a lot of company in the clouds. Dutch manufacturer Pal-V has begun taking pre-orders for the extremely expensive Pal-V Liberty, and Airbus recently revealed a concept vehicle that is capable of both driving on land and being carried by a drone.