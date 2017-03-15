Dale Earnhardt Jr., Lance Armstrong Trade Jabs Over Cycling Attire, Spandex

Share this:

Tweet







In more ways than one, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s recent taking up of cycling hasn’t gone smoothly.

Just as Earnhardt appears to be gaining more confidence in his cycling gear, legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong is making sure Earnhardt doesn’t get too comfortable. In an Instagram post Monday, Armstrong shared a screenshot of texting conversation between Earnhardt and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson. The conversation, which includes some NSFW language, reveals that Armstrong thinks Earnhardt’s cycling style could use a lot of work.

At least Earnhardt appears to have an open mind toward Armstrong’s suggestions. Also, it appears Earnhardt has learned a lot during the early days of his newest hobby.

I don't know much. Except cycling is expensive, short socks are bad, and @lancearmstrong will Gram your text in a New York minute. https://t.co/TJWK6YLsmz — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 13, 2017

While perhaps no one in the world is more suited to provide cycling advice than Armstrong, we’re not sure he’s been subject to the same two-wheeled torment Earnhardt has.

Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images