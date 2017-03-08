Dale Earnhardt Jr. Looked Ridiculous, Got Flipped Off On Recent Bike Ride

Share this:

Tweet







Things can get pretty nasty on the track for NASCAR drivers. And, at least for Dale Earnhardt Jr., even an average bike ride can lack cordial behavior.

During a Tuesday edition of Earnhardt’s “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, the Hendrick Motorsports driver talked about a recent bike ride he went on with teammate Jimmie Johnson, during which Earnhardt was given the finger by a passing driver. To make matters worse for Earnhardt, he had to wear an outfit that made him feeling a little self-conscious.

Apparently, Earnhardt’s confidence in driving t he No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet in tight spaces doesn’t translate when riding a bicycle on the edge of a street. Moreover, spandex aren’t so bad, you just have to believe you look good.

While Earnhardt isn’t likely to change the cycling industry anytime soon, his return to NASCAR has been incredibly important for everyone involved with the sport.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images