Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals His Pick For ‘Most Punchable Face’ In NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might be one of the more popular drivers among NASCAR fans, but he probably isn’t very popular within his own team this week.

During his weekly podcast, “Dale Jr. Download,” Earnhardt gave his take on who has the most punchable face in the sport. Unlike many fans who have their own opinions on this issue, Earnhardt didn’t pick one of his fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Instead, Dale Jr. said the face he’d be most inclined to hit belongs his spotter, T.J. Majors.

“I don’t want to hurt T.J. I like him,” Earnhardt said Tuesday. “(He’s) one of my best friends; He was the best man in my wedding. But man, wouldn’t you just like to sock that face one time? Wouldn’t you?”

To understand why Earnhardt would hit the man charged with keeping him out of trouble during the races, you first need to understand what he thinks qualifies as a “punchable face.”

“A punchable face, in my opinion … a punchable face, to me, is just a face you look at and you want to really punch it,” Earnhardt said. “You might like the person, you might like the guy.”

Even though we do agree with Dale Jr.’s analysis of face punchability, we can’t help but think he learned it from watching “Step Brothers” a few too many times.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images