Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Got Fever; Only Prescription Is More Asics

Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves interacting with NASCAR fans on Twitter, but apparently, he loves a certain brand of sneakers even more.

Earnhardt spent some time answering questions fans had tweeted at him, including one from Motor Racing Network’s Alex Hayden, who asked how many pairs, and colors, of Asics the Hendrick Motorsports driver has. Dale Jr.’s response revealed just how fond he is of the popular running shoes, and also of his wife Amy.

I have over 45 pair. I was gonna post a picture one day but @AmyEarnhardt said I would look like a showboat. She is usually always right. https://t.co/wXiPF9pBJ1 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 2, 2017

Despite speculation that NASCAR’s decline in viewership is a result of drivers who publicly push their sponsors’ products whenever they get a chance, Asics interestingly hasn’t paid Earnhardt to endorse its shoes. He just truly enjoys wearing them.

Man I have been wearing this shoe for a couple years now. Own several pair. So comfortable. #NotAPaidSpokesman https://t.co/HmlatVWGpx — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 12, 2016

Don’t think owning 45 pairs of Asics means Earnhardt is prematurely engaging dad mode, however. Although Amy didn’t let Dale Jr. share a picture of his whole collection, some of his past tweets show he doesn’t wear the functional-yet-clunky sneakers many people associate with the brand.

He even has one of Asics’ more collectible pairs.

Relieved a 🔥🔥 gift today. Reproduced 1st iteration @ASICSamerica from Olympic Games in Mexico 1966. #ThanksLee pic.twitter.com/7qFiTqw6Gt — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 12, 2016

As weird as it is that Earnhardt is willing to leave so much money on the table by promoting Asics for free, it’s frankly not the weirdest thing he’s tweeted.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports