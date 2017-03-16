Dana White Now Believes Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Fight Will Happen

Share this:

Dana White has pulled a complete 180.

The UFC president maintained for a while he didn’t think Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. would end up fighting, even telling NESN.com during the week of Super Bowl LI that there was a better chance of him backing up New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady than McGregor and Mayweather ever throwing down.

But now, on the heels of Mayweather saying he’s coming out of retirement to face McGregor, White believes the superfight is inevitable.

“I do think it’s going to happen,” White told host Conan O’Brien on Wednesday night’s episode of “Conan.” “I think it’s going to be a tough deal, because, obviously, there are a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.

“On the flip side, there’s so much money involved, I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

According to White, no deal is in place for Mayweather to fight McGregor, the current UFC lightweight champion who remains under contract with UFC. It could just be a matter of time before the potential combatants put ink to paper, though, which is rather amazing consider how adamant White was in the past that McGregor boxing Mayweather simply was unrealistic.

“A lot of things make this fight intriguing,” White said. “Conor McGregor is huge. He’s in the prime of his career. Floyd is 40. Floyd has always had problems with southpaws. Conor is a southpaw, and Conor hits hard. When he hits people, they go. Floyd is definitely not knocking him out. That’s for sure.

“I’m not saying Conor would win this boxing match, but it sure makes it interesting.”

McGregor, 28, will be a huge underdog if he fights Mayweather, who retired from boxing with a perfect 49-0 record. The hype for a bout between the two global stars would be insane, though.

Let’s hope White’s change of stance is a precursor to a deal.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images