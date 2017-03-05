Dana White: Unless You’re Conor McGregor, Don’t Ask For A ‘Money Fight’

Share this:

Tweet







You can say a lot of things about Dana White, but you can’t say that the UFC president doesn’t speak his mind.

White’s latest sound bite came at Friday’s UFC 209 weigh-ins, when he sounded off on UFC fighters who are badgering him for a “money fight.” White addressed the situation bluntly: Unless you’re a marquee fighter, keep your mouth shut.

“I’m getting tired of the term ‘money fights’,” White told FOX Sports. “I want the money fights! What are you all going to move down and fight Conor (McGregor)? Listen there are no bones about it — Conor is the guy. Conor brings in big gates, big pay-per-view numbers and everything else. Shut up if you don’t.”

It’s hard to argue with White’s line of thinking. McGregor is able to ask for these kinds of fights due to his immense popularity and high level of success. The UFC president explained that fighters need to be more aware of where they stand within the company.

“Guys are talking about money fights,” he said, “I’m like you’re not a money fight! You’re not a money fight. You’re going to make whatever you’re going to make and if you’re a good champion and your fight sells, you’re going to do pay-per-views and you’re a partner in the pay-per-view. If you’re not that big pay-per-view star, shut up and fight.”

We have a feeling White’s words did not sit well with many UFC fighters … except for McGregor.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images