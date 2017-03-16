Danica Patrick Hopes LeBron James Would Pick Up His Phone If She Called

Share this:

Tweet







It’s difficult to imagine anyone not picking up their phone if Danica Patrick was calling, but there’s one future hall of fame athlete who might be a little too busy.

No, not Tom Brady, we’re talking about LeBron James. In a video tweeted Thursday by Pocono Raceway, Danica Patrick joined fellow Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Clint Bower and Kevin Harvick in answering a variety of questions. When asked to name a famous person in her phone who might pick up if she called, Patrick offered quite the name drop.

Patrick probably is right in assuming James would be playing basketball. Still, Patrick isn’t exactly someone you say “I’ll call you when I get a chance” to.

Also, although nothing is impossible, it’s safe to assume Patrick winning five consecutive Cup races will remain the stuff of dreams for quite some time, especially if she doesn’t get the hang of NASCAR’s new racing format.