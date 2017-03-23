Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton Both Want F1 To Add More U.S. Races

Share this:

Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton might be from countries in completely different hemispheres, but the two Formula One drivers actually have a lot in common.

During Thursday’s media day in Melbourne, Australia, a reporter posed a question to Hamilton, Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso: What would be one thing they would add to F1 if they had the chance?

Vettel understandably said he’d like to add have a home Grand Prix in Germany, which again was removed from the calendar ahead of 2017. However, Hamilton and Ricciardo apparently don’t want another home race, as both said they’d like to see F1 add another race on U.S. soil.

Even though Ricciardo’s an Aussie, and Hamilton’s a Brit, we’re not surprised by their answers, as the two spend a lot of time in the U.S. while their away from the track. Ricciardo also isn’t the first person to express interest in a Grand Prix in Las Vegas; former CEO Bernie Ecclestone is a huge proponent of a race on “the Strip.”

Even though we didn’t mention what Alonso would like to change about the sport, it should have been fairly obvious. After all, he’s been very vocal about Honda’s power units standing between him and a third world championship,

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool