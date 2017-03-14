Danny Amendola, On Beach Vacation With Olivia Culpo, Has No Time For Blizzards

Share this:

Tweet







There are plenty of ways to prepare for a snowstorm. The simplest? Hop on the next plane to paradise.

That seemed to be the strategy of choice for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who is avoiding Winter Storm Stella by vacationing in The Bahamas with his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo.

Amendola and Culpo are having quite the time, too, according to Culpo’s Instagram account. The Rhode Island native posted a photo Monday of the couple sharing an intimate moment on the beach.

Together ❤ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

But don’t worry: Amendola still managed to get in some hard work.

Three girls, a parrot, and a motor 🤓 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Tough life.

Amendola will have plenty on his plate when he returns to snowy New England — including shoveling himself out and deciding whether he needs to restructure his contract for 2017 — but we’d imagine he’s pretty content where he is right now.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images