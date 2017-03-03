Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Backes Fires A One-Timer For A Goal In Victory Over Coyotes Tuesday Night

by on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 8:42PM
1,258

In a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, David Backes increased the Boston Bruins lead in the second period with a one-timer from Brad Marchand to make it 3-1. The Bruins cycled the puck down deep in the offensive zone and Backes was in perfect position for Marchand to find him open in the middle of the ice for the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

To see the perfectly set up one-timer check out the video above in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $4,800 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

