David Backes Fires A One-Timer For A Goal In Victory Over Coyotes Tuesday Night

In a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, David Backes increased the Boston Bruins lead in the second period with a one-timer from Brad Marchand to make it 3-1. The Bruins cycled the puck down deep in the offensive zone and Backes was in perfect position for Marchand to find him open in the middle of the ice for the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

To see the perfectly set up one-timer check out the video above in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports