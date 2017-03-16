David Backes Roofs Pretty Goal For Bruins After Returning From Scary Injury

Share this:

Bruins forward David Backes went down with a scary-looking leg injury early in Boston’s game Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames. Backes was skating toward the boards when he lost an edge on his left skate and slammed knees first into the boards, which caused him to momentarily leave the game. However, Backes returned in the second period and scored a beautiful goal to give the Bruins the lead over the Flames.

The goal was set up by David Krejci, who retrieved the puck in the Bruins’ defensive zone. Frank Vatrano then pushed up the center of the ice to set up the passing lane to Backes. Krejci made a nice cross-ice pass to Backes, who sniped a goal over Flames goalie Chad Johnson’s shoulder.

To see Backes 15th goal of the season in the B’s 5-2 win, check out the video above in the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo from Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports