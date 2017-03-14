Zdeno Chara’s Wrist-Shot Goal Helps Bruins Tie Score Vs. Canucks

Share this:

After the Vancouver Canucks jumped out to a one-goal lead Monday night, Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara answered for the Bruins.

Boston’s fourth line led the charge leading up to Chara’s tally. Dominic Moore and Jimmy Hayes maintained possession for the Bruins in the offensive zone, and Moore was able to find Chara via a backhanded pass.

Chara’s wrist shot found the back of the net, thanks in large part to a great screen from Hayes in front of Canucks netminder Ryan Miller.

To see Chara’s game-tying goal, check out the Arbella Coverage Cam in the video above.

