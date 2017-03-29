David Krejci, David Pastrnak’s Perfect Give-And-Go Play Extends Bruins’ Lead Over Predators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins extended their lead over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night when David Krejci scored in the first period to give the B’s a two-goal lead.

The goal was set up by a perfect give-and-go by Krejci and David Pastrnak in a rush up the ice through the neutral zone. Krejci used his speed to break free and Pastrnak hit him in stride for Krejci’s 22nd goal of the season.

To see Krejci extend the Bruins’ lead check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports