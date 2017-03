Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins’ offense didn’t have the best day Saturday, but it produced just enough to lift the B’s to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Despite the lack of goals, the Bruins did create some quality scoring chances, including when David Krejci set up David Pastrnak on a clean breakout in the second period.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break that breakout down in the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images