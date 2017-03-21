David Krejci’s One-Time Rocket Ties The Game Against Ottawa Senators

Share this:

Tweet







The Ottawa Senators scored first Tuesday night but the Boston Bruins were able to get one back at the hands of David Krejci on a rocket of a one-timer for a power play goal.

The Bruins showed great patience and did not force anything on the power play which set up Krejci for the perfect one-timer from the blue line. The goal is Krejci’s 21st of the season and the assists came from Ryan Spooner and Torey Krug for their 26th and 41st assists, respectively.

To see the game tying goal from Krejci check out the video above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports