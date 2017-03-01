David Ortiz To Publish Book ‘PAPI’ On May 16; Here’s The Cover Photo

Share this:

If David Ortiz writes as well as he bats, his new autobiography will be a literary masterpiece.

The Boston Red Sox legend used Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the cover and announce the release date of his upcoming memoir titled, “PAPI: My Story.”

Ortiz and Michael Holley will collaborate on the book. Here’s publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s description.

“An entertaining, unfiltered memoir by one of the game’s greatest, most clutch sluggers.”

Fans can pre-order the book ahead of its release.

Ortiz retired last October after 20 years in the Major Leagues. He was a 10-time All Star with the Boston Red Sox and helped the team win three World Series titles.

He posted a video on Twitter earlier this month in which he appeared to be spending the early days of his retirement lounging on beaches.

Recreation apparently isn’t his only pursuit in his post-baseball life.

