David Ortiz Went Crazy For Dominican Republic’s Comeback Win Over Team USA

Share this:

Tweet







There was a marquee matchup in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night, as the United States took on the defending champion Dominican Republic at Marlins Park in Miami.

Team USA held a two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Nelson Cruz launched a three-run home run off Andrew Miller to give the Dominican Republic the lead.

And former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz loved what he saw.

Ortiz was a member of the Dominican Republic team that won the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

The Dominican Republic would tack on another run and win 7-5 over Team USA.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images