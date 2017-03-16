Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak Goes Five Hole On Flames Goalie Chad Johnson, Evens The Score In Calgary

by on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 10:45PM
2,096

The Boston Bruins were down 1-0 against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night but David Pastrnak changed that with a gift from Flames goaltender Chad Johnson.

Zdeno Chara charged through the neutral zone up the center of the ice allowing Pastrnak to work up the side of the ice with enough speed to get open. Pastrnak took Chara’s pass and fired a toe dragging wrist shot through the five hole of Johnson for the game tying goal in the first period.

To see Pastrnak even the score at one check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 14, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,000 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN