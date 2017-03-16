David Pastrnak Goes Five Hole On Flames Goalie Chad Johnson, Evens The Score In Calgary

Share this:

The Boston Bruins were down 1-0 against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night but David Pastrnak changed that with a gift from Flames goaltender Chad Johnson.

Zdeno Chara charged through the neutral zone up the center of the ice allowing Pastrnak to work up the side of the ice with enough speed to get open. Pastrnak took Chara’s pass and fired a toe dragging wrist shot through the five hole of Johnson for the game tying goal in the first period.

To see Pastrnak even the score at one check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports