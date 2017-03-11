David Pastrnak Makes Heads-Up Play On Bruins’ Power-Play Goal Vs. Flyers

Share this:

The Boston Bruins made the first goal of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday look easy.

The B’s had the man-advantage with just under two minutes left to go in the first period, and as they were moving the puck into Flyers territory, they initially were denied entry. However, Brad Marchand was able to collect the puck behind Flyers goaltender Steve Mason, and he dished it to David Pastrnak, who was attentive enough to stop right in front of the net.

The winger had no problem getting it past Mason for the first goal of the game.

Check it out on the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images