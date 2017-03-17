Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak Puts Bruins On Board With Power-Play Goal Vs. Oilers

by on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 10:48PM
1,591

The Boston Bruins did not get off to an ideal start Thursday night.

The Edmonton Oilers’ offense erupted for three goals in the opening nine minutes of the game, putting Boston in an unfavorable deficit.

The Bruins would chip away, though, starting with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. After a great offensive series in the Oilers’ zone, Pastrnak finished off a perfect feed from Brad Marchand to put the B’s on the board.

With the goal, Pastrnak extended his point streak to 11 games.

To see the power-play tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Walter Tychnowicz/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 14, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,000 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN