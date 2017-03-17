David Pastrnak Puts Bruins On Board With Power-Play Goal Vs. Oilers

Share this:

The Boston Bruins did not get off to an ideal start Thursday night.

The Edmonton Oilers’ offense erupted for three goals in the opening nine minutes of the game, putting Boston in an unfavorable deficit.

The Bruins would chip away, though, starting with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. After a great offensive series in the Oilers’ zone, Pastrnak finished off a perfect feed from Brad Marchand to put the B’s on the board.

With the goal, Pastrnak extended his point streak to 11 games.

To see the power-play tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Walter Tychnowicz/USA TODAY Sports Images