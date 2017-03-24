Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak Scores 12 Seconds Into Power Play To Give Bruins Early Lead

by on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 8:41PM
2,535

The Boston Bruins took the lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period Thursday night on a David Pastrnak power-play goal.

The goal was Pastrnak’s 32nd goal of the season and came only 12 seconds into the power play. Patrice Bergeron made a heads up play in the bumper position to move closer to Spooner, which created a passing lane in the middle of the ice for Bergeron to get it to Pastrnak for the one-timer. Bergeron and Spooner earned their 32nd and 27th assists, respectively, on the season.

To see Pastrnak’s goal, check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 23, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,900 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

