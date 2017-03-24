David Pastrnak Scores 12 Seconds Into Power Play To Give Bruins Early Lead

Share this:

The Boston Bruins took the lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period Thursday night on a David Pastrnak power-play goal.

The goal was Pastrnak’s 32nd goal of the season and came only 12 seconds into the power play. Patrice Bergeron made a heads up play in the bumper position to move closer to Spooner, which created a passing lane in the middle of the ice for Bergeron to get it to Pastrnak for the one-timer. Bergeron and Spooner earned their 32nd and 27th assists, respectively, on the season.

To see Pastrnak’s goal, check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.