David Pastrnak Scores 12 Seconds Into Power Play To Give Bruins Early Lead

The Boston Bruins took the lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period Thursday night on a David Pastrnak power-play goal.
The goal was Pastrnak’s 32nd goal of the season and came only 12 seconds into the power play. Patrice Bergeron made a heads up play in the bumper position to move closer to Spooner, which created a passing lane in the middle of the ice for Bergeron to get it to Pastrnak for the one-timer. Bergeron and Spooner earned their 32nd and 27th assists, respectively, on the season.
To see Pastrnak’s goal, check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.
