David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand Lead Bruins Offense In 5-2 Win Over Flames

The Boston Bruins turned in a tremendous performance Wednesday night, earning a 5-2 road win over the Calgary Flames.

Boston’s victory marked its fourth win in a row and put an end to Calgary’s 10-game winning streak.

The Bruins were aided by an offensive outburst, which included two goals from David Pastrnak. Pastrnak now has points in 10 straight games and has logged 30 tallies so far this season.

To hear from Pastrnak, as well as goaltender Anton Khudobin, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.