David Price Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Has MRI, Getting Second Opinion On Sore Elbow

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, as long as everyone stays healthy. They might not even make it to Opening Day with full health, though.

Red Sox pitcher David Price is dealing with elbow soreness, John Farrell told reporters Thursday at spring training. Price already had an MRI on the elbow and won’t make his first start of spring training which was scheduled for Sunday.

The extent of the injury is still unclear and perhaps unknown, but it sounds like there’s at least some long-term concern.

John Farrell said elbow soreness more than in past and they are concerned — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) March 2, 2017

The Red Sox planned to have Price make the Sunday start after he pitched in a sim game earlier in the week, which is when he started feeling discomfort, Farrell told reporters Thursday.

Price was fine on his sim game on Sunday. Came in Tuesday with some pain. MRI Wednesday. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 2, 2017

Farrell also told reporters Price has experienced discomfort in his forearm and is expected to seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews. That sentence isn’t one that usually bodes well for the player in question, but the Red Sox will have to wait and see … and hold their breath.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images