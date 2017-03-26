David Price Plays Catch, Shows Signs Of Improvement Following Elbow Scare

Share this:

David Price’s recovery process took a small, but important, step forward Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox left-handed starter’s left elbow showed signs improvement, which allowed him to play catch for a bit.

“(There were) strength improvements to the point of putting the ball back in his hand a little more consistently,” manager John Farrell told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla., via MLB.com. “Today’s the first step for that. A short game of catch. That’s what he’s going through. Not off a mound but just to get the arm moving with a ball in flight, and he will continue in this phase for a period of time. There’s no set distance and volume yet to the throws.”

Hear more from Farrell and Price about his progress in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.