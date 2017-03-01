David Ross Among Athletes To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Next Season

Share this:

David Ross is staying very busy in retirement.

The former catcher won the 2016 World Series with Chicago Cubs before riding into the sunset, and he landed a job as special assistant to baseball operations with the team and as an ESPN analyst shortly after. Now, he’s adding professional dancer to his résumé.

Sort of.

The 39-year-old, who also won a World Series with the 2013 Boston Red Sox, is among the contestants on Season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC announced Wednesday. Ross is being promoted as the show’s first baseball player and will be paired with dancer Lindsay Arnold.

Ross isn’t the only athlete in the competition, either, as former figure skater and Massachusetts native Nancy Kerrigan, free agent running back Rashad Jennings and four-time gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles also are set to compete.

Here’s the full list of stars and their professional partners, if you’re interested:

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images