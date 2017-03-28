Dax Shepard Recalls Mike Tyson’s Threat To Beat Him Up At NBA All-Star Game

Share this:

Perhaps Mike Tyson has a short memory, a short fuse or just doesn’t care for Dax Shepard.

The “CHIPS” star revealed last week during his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that Mike Tyson once threatened to break his head open.

Shepard’s brush with Tyson’s fury came at the NBA All-Star Game when he met the former heavyweight champion for the second time.

“If you don’t take your hand off my shoulder, I’m gonna break your f***ing head open,” Shepard claims Tyson said to him.

“I had met (Tyson) the week before and he really liked me, and then I was way too familiar with him, I was grabbing his shoulder and stuff, and then he didn’t remember me and then he understandably told me to get my hand off of him,” Shepard continued. “And then I thought he was joking, and then he escalated it, and then I took my hand off his shoulder.”

The lesson in this story is: If Mike Tyson ask you not to touch him, don’t make him ask you a second time.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images