Deadspin’s Diana Moskovitz Discusses Going Down The Baylor Football Scandal Rabbit Hole

by on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:13AM
Lack of transparency. Legal obstacles. No comment. These are all obstacles reporters have faced while covering Baylor football’s recent — and serious — troubles.

Deadspin senior editor Diana Moskovitz has been covering the story since the beginning, and joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava to discuss the scandal as well as her own experiences reporting on Baylor.

Watch the video above the video above for the full interview.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

