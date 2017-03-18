DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Told John Wall He Was Coming To Wizards

Share this:

DeMarcus Cousins and John wall played together collegiately at Kentucky, and apparently one of them thought there would be a reunion in the NBA.

Prior to the NBA trade deadline, Cousins reportedly told Wall he would head to the nation’s capital.

“(DeMarcus Cousins) said he would come to D.C., but he didn’t know what was going to happen,” Wall told The Undefeated. “I didn’t know he was going to be traded like that. We thought it was going to be later on or he was just going to stay (in Sacramento). It shocked me just like it shocked him.”

As fans know, Cousins was surprisingly dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in a rather lopsided deal. The trade even shocked Cousins, who spoke with Wall on the phone after learning of the news.

“It was so crazy because he walked past me when I was talking to the media (after the NBA All-Star Game) and he said something about the trade,” Wall told ESPN. “I was like, ‘Huh.’ It didn’t register what he said. So I called him right when I got to my phone. He said, ‘Yeah, I’m at the airport. I don’t know where to go. Do I go back to ‘Sac’ or do I stay here?’ He was just hurt. I feel that with all the tough times he had been through (in Sacramento), he never gave up on the city.”

Cousins is under contract with the Pelicans through the 2017-18 season, and it’s expected he will test the free-agent waters in the spring of 2018.

Who knows, maybe Wall and Cousins will reunite in the near future.

