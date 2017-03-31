DeMarcus Cousins Rips Kings For Treating Him ‘Like A F—ing Piece Of Cattle’

Share this:

Tweet







Arguably the most shocking transaction of this NBA season was the Sacramento Kings shipping DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins was long rumored to be on the trading block, but the deal the Kings ended up striking was a bit of a head scratcher. The Pelicans acquired the All Star big man in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, as well as a first and second-round pick in this year’s draft.

As a result of the lopsided trade, it seemed as though Sacramento effectively was giving Cousins away. And while Cousins has moved on to a new city, it’s safe to say there is no love lost between he and his former team.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Cousins expressed his distaste with how the Kings handled the deal.

“Come to me like a man,” he told The Undefeated. “I’m a human being at the end of the day. Don’t treat me like a f—ing piece of cattle.”

Cousins will face his former team for the first time since being traded when the Pelicans host the Kings on Friday night. Although it’s clear there still is bad blood between the two sides, Cousins explained he’s trying not to dwell in the past.

“It is what it is,” Cousins said. “I can sit there and hate on them, but it would be holding myself back. Sitting there focusing on something that is already done is pointless. I’ve moved on. It’s happened. I’ve got to accept it. I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason. I’m just using this as a new opportunity.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images