DeMarcus Ware, Feared Broncos Pass Rusher, Announces NFL Retirement

Share this:

Tweet







NFL quarterbacks likely breathed a sigh of relief Monday.

Denver Broncos pass rusher and seasoned sack master DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement Monday after 12 years in the NFL. Ware broke the news via Twitter and Instagram, telling fans he’s ready to “accept the unknown” and call it quits.

The 34-year-old finishes his career ranked eighth in NFL history with 138 1/2 sacks. Ware tallied 117 of those sacks over nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him 11th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Only Hall of Famers Reggie White & Lawrence Taylor averaged more sacks/game than @DeMarcusWare pic.twitter.com/LrMEkvdxlb — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 13, 2017

The Alabama native earned nine Pro Bowl nods, seven of which came in Dallas, and was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after tallying a league-best 20 sacks. The Cowboys released Ware in March 2014, but he quickly was scooped up by the Broncos and made his impact felt immediately, racking up 10 sacks during his first season in Denver.

Ware finally became an NFL champion one season later, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 by recording five tackles and sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton twice.

Ware played in just 10 games in 2016, the fewest he’s played in any campaign, and needed season-ending back surgery in late December.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images