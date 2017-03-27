Derek Carr Offers Classy, Rational Response To Raiders’ Las Vegas Move

Share this:

Tweet







The Oakland Raiders are Las Vegas bound and quarterback Derek Carr has mixed feelings.

The Raiders soon will move to Sin City after an overwhelming majority of the NFL’s 32 owners voted in favor of relocation Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. Carr took to Twitter shortly after Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the franchise’s plans, and the QB’s reaction to the news was classy, logical and rather inspiring as Oakland prepares for its team’s departure.

The Raiders will play at least two more seasons in Oakland, according to Davis, so there’s still time for Carr and Co. to bring a Super Bowl title to the city. And given how impressive the Raiders were at times last season before Carr suffered a season-ending injury, the window definitely is open for the organization to end its Oakland tenure on a high note.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images