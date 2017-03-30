‘Destiny 2’ Trailer Provides First Look At Highly Anticipated Sequel

Share this:

Tweet







After a considerable amount of build up, the first trailer for the sequel to “Destiny” finally is here.

Posted to destinygame’s YouTube on Thursday, the trailer is titled “Rally the Troops,” and officially reveals “Destiny 2” to the world. If you’re looking for gameplay footage, though, you’ll be a bit disappointed, as the trailer primarily focuses on a pair of humorous troop rallies.

The first-person shooter is set to release Sept. 8 of this year, and will be a crucial entry for Bungie, the game’s publisher. While “Destiny” certainly offered a vast and interesting experience, it received lukewarm reviews upon its release, and never ignited the passion in fans that “Halo,” Bungie’s previous project, was able to do so well.

“Destiny 2” has a solid foundation to work though, though, as the original’s open-world environment was great to explore. Hopefully, “Destiny 2” will wind up being one of our favorite open-world games.