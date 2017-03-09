Did Browns Trade For Brock Osweiler With Acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo In Mind?

Share this:

Immediately after news broke that the Browns had acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler from the Houston Texans, many assumed Cleveland was out of the running for New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Au contraire.

The Browns reportedly received a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 sixth-rounder, along with Osweiler, for a 2017 fourth-round selection, giving them even more draft capital for a potential Garoppolo trade.

Now the Browns reportedly are shopping Osweiler with acquiring a 2018 third-round pick in mind. Why? Because they might want Garoppolo.

Look to the Twitter timeline of CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora to dive deep down the Browns-Jimmy G rabbit hole.

Breaking News: Browns shopping Osweiler contract all over the league. Want to trade Brock and late rnd pick for '18 3rd rnd pick … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Browns telling other teams that they will also eat "at least half" of the $16M due to Osweiler this year to facilitate the trade… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Browns are fixated on the 3rd round pick in 2018, leading many to believe they're out to deal bevy of picks to NE for Jimmy G — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Again, Browns shopping Osweiler and late rnd 17, for a 2018 3rd rnd pick and will eat "at least half" of Brock's $16M salary — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

The Browns already have a ton of draft picks in 2017 and 2018, so they probably could already make a deal for Garoppolo. But throw in one more 2018 third-round pick, and their chances could increase.

Update on #Browns draft picks:

2017 – 1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6

2018 – 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 6, 6, 7 11 picks EACH in next 2 drafts — Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) March 9, 2017

It’s still possible the Patriots will hold on to Garoppolo, but it’s worth watching what the Browns have up their sleeves as they apparently attempt to acquire the entire 2017 and 2018 NFL Drafts.

