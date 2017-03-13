Did NIT Troll Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim With UNC-Greensboro Matchup?

Share this:

Tweet







You might have heard that Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim is no fan of having the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Boeheim admitted it after his team lost to Miami in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn last week, saying “there’s no value in playing in Greensboro.” Unfortunately for him, he’s going to face more questions about those comments.

It was revealed Sunday that Syracuse is going to play UNC-Greensboro in the first round of the NIT.

The people of Greensboro are well aware of Boeheim’s recent comments, as ESPN’s Darren Rovell pointed out on Twitter.

NIT schedules Syracuse against UNC-Greensboro in the greatest NIT matchup ever. A Greensboro church organization is selling this pic.twitter.com/M8oJWz4Tld — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2017

You can bet UNC-Greensboro will use Boeheim’s remarks as bulletin board material as it aims for an upset Tuesday night at the Carrier Dome.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images