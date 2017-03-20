Did Tom Brady Jersey Thief Also Steal Von Miller’s Super Bowl Helmet, Cleats?

Share this:

We have an international mystery on our hands, and apparently it extends beyond Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys.

Authorities are investigating whether the same “international media member” who made off with Tom Brady’s game-worn jerseys from Super Bowls XLIX and LI also stole a “helmet and/or cleats” of Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller after Super Bowl 50, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Monday.

Sources say authorities investigating if same suspect took Von Millers helmet and/or cleats from last years Super Bowl — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

Glazer first broke the news Monday morning that Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey had been found “on foreign soil” in the possession of an international media member, who apparently snuck into the New England Patriots’ locker room after their win over the Atlanta Falcons to steal the No. 12 threads. It later was reported that the same man also stole Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey.

That news would mean the suspect reportedly has stolen memorabilia from each of the last three Super Bowls, a pretty remarkable feat given the level of security at the biggest annual sporting event in America.

Brady’s missing jerseys have been recovered and are on their way back to the Patriots, but there’s no word on the status of Miller’s supposedly missing equipment.

