Just one of the many DePasquale ventures, Bricco is a well-known and sophisticated spot in the North End. Not in the mood for a sit down dinner? Pop into the Bakery or Salumeria located down the alley next door.

For more info on Bricco, visit them online:

BRICCO.COM

FACEBOOK: @BRICCOBOSTON

TWITTER: @BRICCONORTHEND