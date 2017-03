Share this:

Tweet







This week in Cheers to That we’re headed to Trade. This lively bar and restaurant is home to many locals, and they’re cocktail selection is out of this world. This week we’re learning how to make the drink Beets by Trade.

For more info on Trade, find them online:

Trade-Boston.com

Facebook: @TRADEBOSTON

Twitter: @TRADEBOSTON

Instagram: @TRADEBOSTON