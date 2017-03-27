Dining Playbook: Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese

While winter is technically over, that doesn’t mean you should stop eating comfort food. Wondering what Dining Playbook’s favorite comfort food is? Mac and cheese, of course!
Read on to find out where we’re you’ll get the best mac and cheese in the city.
Silvertone Bar & Grill
They’ve been around for 20 years and it’s the first stop you should make on your mac and cheese tour of Boston. Silvertone is known for their amazing comfort food dishes and their mac and cheese is certainly a fan favorite. Get it plain with mixed greens, or spice it up and add buttered peas, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, or sliced steak!
Silvertone Bar & Grill: 69 Bromfield St, Boston, MA 02108
Pauli’s
The North End is known for their myriad of Italian options, but if you’re just looking for a quick bite, Pauli’s is the place to go. Yes, they’re known for their Lobster Rolls, but if you’re looking to elevate your seafood cravings, try the lobster mac and cheese. Not a seafood fan? The Buffalo Chicken is a personal favorite of the Dining Playbook team.
Pauli’s: 65 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Davio’s
What goes better with steak than a nice, creamy, mac and cheese? If you’re dining in Boston, Lynnfield or Chestnut Hill, the Davio’s mac is made with delicious white truffle oil. But, if you head to Foxborough, you’ll find a tasty lobster mac and cheese. No matter which location you choose, you know you’re going to be eating happy.
Davio’s Boston: 75 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116
Davio’s Lynnfield: 1250 Market Street Lynnfield MA 01940
Davio’s Chestnut Hill: 55 Boylston Street Chestnut Hill MA 02467
Davio’s Foxborough: 236 Patriot Place Foxborough MA 02035
Boston Burger Company
Looking to mix it up? We say head to Boston Burger Company and get the Mac Attack. Besides the delicious homemade 4-cheese mac and cheese, it also has BACON. Ummm… yum! Go all out and grab the Mini Mac-ancini as an app. I mean, who doesn’t love deep fried mac and cheese balls?!
Boston Burger Company: 1100 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215
