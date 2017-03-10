Dining Playbook: Where They Ate: March 10, 2017

Share this:

Tweet







Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 03

Saturday March 11th 9am

Sunday March 12th 12pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Taranta

Located at the mouth of Hanover Street in the North End, Taranta is a mix of Peruvian and Italian food. Chef/Owner Jose Duarte is the brains behind this operation, and makes a Pico Sour that is out of this world.

* 210 HANOVER ST., BOSTON MA 02113 (617)720-0052 TARANTARIST.COM

FACEBOOK: @TARANTA12

TWITTER: @TARANTABOSTON

INSTAGRAM: @TARANTABOSTON



Where The Locals Eat: Grotto

We’re sending Influencer @TheLilacPress to the Grotto for this week’s review. Tune in to find out what she has to say about this hidden spot in Beacon Hill.

* 37 BOWDOIN ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617)227-3434 GROTTORESTAURANT.COM

FACEBOOK: The Grotto

TWITTER: @GROTTO37

INSTAGRAM: @GROTTORESTAURANT

INFLUENCER: @THELILACPRESS

Bricco

Just one of the many DePasquale ventures, Bricco is a well-known and sophisticated spot in the North End. Not in the mood for a sit down dinner? Pop into the Bakery or Salumeria located down the alley next door.

* 241 HANOVER ST., BOSTON MA 02113 (617)248-6800 BRICCO.COM

FACEBOOK: @BRICCOBOSTON

TWITTER: @BRICCONORTHEND

Prezza

Continuing on our tour of the North End, we get to Prezza. Chef Anthony Caturano is a master of handmade pastas, seasonal ingredients, and brining robust flavors to your plate.

* 24 FLEET ST., BOSTON, MA 02113 (617)227-1577 PREZZA.COM

FACEBOOK: @PREZZARESTAURANT

TWITTER: @PREZZABOSTON

INSTAGRAM: @PREZZABOSTON

J-Tox: Mesolyft

Jenny’s heading to Visage Sculpture to try out the MesoLyft product line. MesoLyft is an anti-aging product that helps lips, neck, skin, and eyes.

* 31 CHANNING ST., NEWTON, MA 02458 (617)795-0201 MESOLYFT.COM

FACEBOOK: @MESOLYFT

TWITTER: @MESOLYFT

INSTAGRAM: @MICRONEEDLING_SKINCARE

Massimino’s

Located away from the hustle and bustle of Hanover, Massimino’s is hidden away on Endicott Street. Experience a true taste of Italy by stepping into this restaurant. The family owned restaurant is true to the core Italian, and will make you feel welcomed as soon as you walk in.

* 207 ENDICOTT ST., BOSTON MA 02113 (617)523-5959 MASSIMINOSBOSTON.COM

FACEBOOK: @MASSIMINOSBOSTON

TWITTER: @_MASSIMINOS

INSTAGRAM: @MASSIMINOSBOSTON