Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 7

Dining Playbook
Season 4
Saturday March 25th 9am
Sunday March 26th 12pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Naples Grande Beach Resort
Jenny and Billy head down to Florida for Red Sox Spring Training. They stay about a half hour away from Jet Blue Park at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. They’re taking you to the four different spots to eat and drink while staying at this luxurious spot.
* 475 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL 34103, (239) 227-2182 www.naplesgrande.com
Facebook:@OfficialNGBR
Twitter: @NaplesGrande
Instagram: @NaplesGrandeResort
Training Camp: Terry Rozier
Boston Celtics Point Guard Terry Rozier is taking on the BCAE kitchen with Jenny. What’s he making? Spaghetti and meatballs, with sugar and ranch dressing… Will Jenny like it?
* 122 Arlington St., Boston, Ma 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.org
Facebook: @BCAE122
Twitter: @BCAE
Instagram: @BCAE
Terry Rozier:
Facebook: @TERRYROZIEROFFICIAL
Twitter: @T_ROZZAY3
Instagram: @GMB_CHUM12
Where The Locals Eat: Central Newton
Social media influencer J.Q. Louise heads to Central Newton to tell us all about Chef Alexander Nagi’s menu and atmosphere.
* 761 BEACON ST., NEWTON, MA 02459 (617)916-2003 CENTRALNEWTON.COM
INFLUENCER INSTAGRAM: @JQLOUISE
FACEBOOK: @CENTRALNEWTON
INSTAGRAM: @CENTRALNEWTON
Shape Up: Bubble Soccer
Jenny and Billy work out in the most fun way possible… in giant bubbles!
* Bubbleball.me
Before, During & After the Game: Wahlburgers, Warehouse Bar & Grille, Jade Monkey
Wahlburgers
Less than a block from Fenway, this is one of the best places to stop before a Sox game. With an ever changing menu, you’ll always find something you like.
* 132 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA (617) 927-6810 wahlburgersrestaurant.com
FACEBOOK: @WahlBoston
TWITTER: @Wahlbugers
Warehouse Bar & Grille
Located in the Financial District of Boston, the Warehouse has 20 HD TV’s, spacious bar, and delicious food. It’s the perfect place to watch any sporting event you want.
* 40 BROAD ST., BOSTON, MA 02109 (617) 936-4383 THEWAREHOUSEBOSTON.COM
FACEBOOK: @WAREHOUSEBOSTON
TWITTER: @WAREHOUSEBOSTON
INSTAGRAM: @WAREHOUSEBOSTON
Jade Monkey
This new Asian-inspired restaurant is located right off the Cleveland Circle T stop, so it’s easy to get to after the game! Come here for great service, fresh and seasonal food and delicious drinks.
* 1952 Beacon Street, Boston MA 02135 (617) 303-1000 jademonkeyboston.com
FACEBOOK: @JadeMonkeyBoston
INSTAGRAM: @JadeMonkeyBoston
Spring Training Interviews
Jenny & Billy went to Ft. Myers to catch up with the 2017 Boston Red Sox. This time, we’re talking with Brock Holt.
BROCK HOLT
TWITTER: @BROCKSTAR4LYF
INSTAGRAM: @BROCK_HOLT
