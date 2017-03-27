Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 7

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4

Saturday March 25th 9am

Sunday March 26th 12pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Naples Grande Beach Resort

Jenny and Billy head down to Florida for Red Sox Spring Training. They stay about a half hour away from Jet Blue Park at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. They’re taking you to the four different spots to eat and drink while staying at this luxurious spot.

* 475 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL 34103, (239) 227-2182 www.naplesgrande.com

Facebook:@OfficialNGBR

Twitter: @NaplesGrande

Instagram: @NaplesGrandeResort

Training Camp: Terry Rozier

Boston Celtics Point Guard Terry Rozier is taking on the BCAE kitchen with Jenny. What’s he making? Spaghetti and meatballs, with sugar and ranch dressing… Will Jenny like it?

* 122 Arlington St., Boston, Ma 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.org

Facebook: @BCAE122

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE

Terry Rozier:

Facebook: @TERRYROZIEROFFICIAL

Twitter: @T_ROZZAY3

Instagram: @GMB_CHUM12

Where The Locals Eat: Central Newton

Social media influencer J.Q. Louise heads to Central Newton to tell us all about Chef Alexander Nagi’s menu and atmosphere.

* 761 BEACON ST., NEWTON, MA 02459 (617)916-2003 CENTRALNEWTON.COM

INFLUENCER INSTAGRAM: @JQLOUISE

FACEBOOK: @CENTRALNEWTON

INSTAGRAM: @CENTRALNEWTON

Shape Up: Bubble Soccer

Jenny and Billy work out in the most fun way possible… in giant bubbles!

* Bubbleball.me

Before, During & After the Game: Wahlburgers, Warehouse Bar & Grille, Jade Monkey

Wahlburgers

Less than a block from Fenway, this is one of the best places to stop before a Sox game. With an ever changing menu, you’ll always find something you like.

* 132 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA (617) 927-6810 wahlburgersrestaurant.com

FACEBOOK: @WahlBoston

TWITTER: @Wahlbugers

Warehouse Bar & Grille

Located in the Financial District of Boston, the Warehouse has 20 HD TV’s, spacious bar, and delicious food. It’s the perfect place to watch any sporting event you want.

* 40 BROAD ST., BOSTON, MA 02109 (617) 936-4383 THEWAREHOUSEBOSTON.COM

FACEBOOK: @WAREHOUSEBOSTON

TWITTER: @WAREHOUSEBOSTON

INSTAGRAM: @WAREHOUSEBOSTON

Jade Monkey

This new Asian-inspired restaurant is located right off the Cleveland Circle T stop, so it’s easy to get to after the game! Come here for great service, fresh and seasonal food and delicious drinks.

* 1952 Beacon Street, Boston MA 02135 (617) 303-1000 jademonkeyboston.com

FACEBOOK: @JadeMonkeyBoston

INSTAGRAM: @JadeMonkeyBoston

Spring Training Interviews

Jenny & Billy went to Ft. Myers to catch up with the 2017 Boston Red Sox. This time, we’re talking with Brock Holt.

BROCK HOLT

TWITTER: @BROCKSTAR4LYF

INSTAGRAM: @BROCK_HOLT