Dining Playbook: Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston

Is there a better matchup than Boston and St. Patrick’s Day? We don’t think so. Boston is the home away from home for the Irish, and we’re giving you an idea of some of the best places to celebrate the holiday. Let’s take a look at where the rainbow is leading us this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Burren

At anytime throughout the year, you’ll walk into The Burren and be able to listen to live, traditional, Irish music. Stop by Thursday through Sunday for live music all day, along with food and drinks. Order the Full Irish Breakfast made with Irish rashers, Irish sausage, black & white pudding, eggs, grilled tomato, Irish baked beans, and served with a side of Irish brown bread. Top it off with a Guinness or a Smithwicks.

The Burren: 247 Elm St., Somerville, MA 02144

Cask ‘N Flagon

From now until March 19th, both Cask locations are serving up Irish-themed specials. Order their traditional Boiled Dinner which features corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and rutabaga with a side of Irish soda bread. To wash that down, we suggest trying one of their themed cocktails. Order the 317 shot with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Molly’s Irish Cream and green creme de menthe, or any of their draft beers with a dash of green food dye.

Cask ‘N Flagon: 62 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215

Cask ‘N Flagon: 804 Plain St., Marshfield, MA 02050

Shippin’ up to McGreevy’s

Owned by the Dropkick Murphy’s, McGreevy’s is a must-stop on this holiday weekend. From Wednesday to Sunday, the Dropkick Murphy’s have concerts at both the House of Blues and Agganis Arena. Head to McGreevy’s for pre and post concert parties. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the bar will be opening early for you to start your celebrations early. Order one of their 14 Irish Whiskeys to make it extra special.

McGreevy’s: 911 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02115

A Boston Pub with an Irish soul- M.J. O’Connor’s.

Head to either of the M.J. O’Connor’s locations and enjoy live music, Irish step dancers, and menu specials. They have a Corned Beef and Cabbage special all week. Grab a pint, sit back, and enjoy the sounds of the season with some friends at this classic Irish pub.

M.J. O’Connor’s: 27 Columbus Ave., Boston, MA 02116

M.J. O’Connor’s:425 Summer St., Boston, MA 02110

The final stop on our tour of Ireland via Boston is Mr. Dooley’s.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day all weekend and stop by this pub to enjoy live music all day. Order an Old Fashioned Reuben piled high with corned beef and sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing on marble rye. Top it off the Irish way – with a Guinness.

Mr. Dooley’s: 77 Broad St., Boston, MA 02109