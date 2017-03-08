Dirk Nowitzki Joins Michael Jordan, Others In NBA’s 30,000-Point Club

Share this:

The NBA’s 30,000-point club has a new member.

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki reached the milestone against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas on Tuesday. He entered the game needing just 20 points to reach the historic mark.

DIRK REACHES 30,000 CAREER POINTS IN THE MOST DIRK WAY POSSIBLE!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/u0aoF7Ga2R — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

Nowitzki is the sixth player to join the 30,000-point club, including Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain. Nowitzki might be able to pass Chamberlain (31,419) at some point, but Jordan (32,292) probably is out of reach.

The Mavs legend and Bryant are the only players in this group to score all of their points with one team.

Nowitzki has been a Hall of Fame lock for a while, and this accomplishment only adds to his impressive résumé, one that also includes an NBA title and an NBA Finals MVP.

