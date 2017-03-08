NBA

Dirk Nowitzki’s Shooting Coach Cries As Protege Scores 30,000th NBA Point

Dirk Nowitzki’s jump shot is beautiful enough to make an old man weep.

Holger Geschwindner, the Dallas Mavericks legend’s longtime shooting coach and mentor, burst into tears Tuesday upon his star pupil’s ascent into the NBA’s 30,000-point club. Cameras caught the touching moment Geschwindner choked back tears of joy.

Nowitzki scored the bulk of his points with his impeccable jump shot, which he honed over the years with Geschwindner’s help.

In fact, Nowitzki’s 30,000th point was incredibly similar to his 20,000th point, as he buried the fateful shot over the Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 7; first Lamar Odom, then Larry Nance Jr.

Repetition and consistency are the secrets to a high-scoring NBA career. Nowitzki boasts both traits, as Geschwindner, 71, has known for two-plus decades.

