Dirk Nowitzki’s Shooting Coach Cries As Protege Scores 30,000th NBA Point

Dirk Nowitzki’s jump shot is beautiful enough to make an old man weep.

Holger Geschwindner, the Dallas Mavericks legend’s longtime shooting coach and mentor, burst into tears Tuesday upon his star pupil’s ascent into the NBA’s 30,000-point club. Cameras caught the touching moment Geschwindner choked back tears of joy.

You live for moments like this. Dirk's shooting coach Holger Geschwindner gets emotional during Dirk's historic night.#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/fwR2sAdpzn — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

Nowitzki scored the bulk of his points with his impeccable jump shot, which he honed over the years with Geschwindner’s help.

In fact, Nowitzki’s 30,000th point was incredibly similar to his 20,000th point, as he buried the fateful shot over the Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 7; first Lamar Odom, then Larry Nance Jr.

Left: Dirk scoring 20k

Right: Dirk scoring 30k I guess he knows what he likes. #Dirk30k pic.twitter.com/CJVb33iQOK — Josh Williams (@JoshWilliams89) March 8, 2017

Repetition and consistency are the secrets to a high-scoring NBA career. Nowitzki boasts both traits, as Geschwindner, 71, has known for two-plus decades.

